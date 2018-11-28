CIF Southern Section Football: Top Plays From 2018 Season
Video Details
Watch our best plays from the entire 2018 CIF Southern Section football season. It wasn't easy, but we got the 10 best.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618