Ilya Kovalchuk’s lack of playing time is costing LA Kings, says Jim Fox
Video Details
Ilya Kovalchuk is one of the highest paid players on the LA Kings roster and Jim Fox says the two sides need to come into an agreement about his play
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618