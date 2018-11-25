Playoffs, Finals: Grace Brethren Mikey Zele 20-yard touchdown run
Video Details
Mikey Zele goes right up the gut and scores on a 20-yard touchdown for Grace Brethren.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618