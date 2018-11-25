Playoffs, Finals: Upland’s Justin Flowe demolishes offensive player with massive hit
Video Details
Justin Flowe is one of the highest ranked recruits in the country and this is a perfect example as to why
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618