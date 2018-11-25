Playoffs, Finals: Jaxen Turner uncorks beautiful bomb for Rancho Verde TD
Video Details
Jaxen Turner is a wide receiver but he makes playing QB look easy on this one
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618