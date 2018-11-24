Playoffs, Finals: Bosco turns blocked field goal into epic 75-yd touchdown
Video Details
As Mater Dei lined up to make it a two possession game, Bosco got right back into it with a massive play of their own
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618