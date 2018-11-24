Playoffs, Finals: Jayden Daniels tucks it and runs for a 35-yard Cajon touchdown
Video Details
Jayden Daniels doesn't see anything down field, so he keeps it and scores a 35-yard Cajon touchdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618