DJ Uiagalelei and Elias Ricks | Players of the Week
Video Details
DJ Uiagalelei and Elias Ricks dominated their semifinal matchups, earning the right to play one another for the CIF-SS Division 1 crown and also earning the right to be named the Players of the Week
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618