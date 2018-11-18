Nate Thompson happy to contribute, but wants LA Kings wins
Video Details
Nate Thompson put in his first goal of the season Saturday, but he would've much rather had the W
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618