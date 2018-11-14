With Jack Campbell out, it’s next man up time for LA Kings
The LA Kings can't seem to catch a break as they lose their second goalie of the season to a torn meniscus, but Jim Fox and Jarret Stoll are confident in the two guys here to relieve them
