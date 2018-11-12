MUST-SEE: Rookie of the Year Shohei Ohtani hits homer off… himself?
Shohei Ohtani has proved that nothing is impossible en route to capturing the Angels third AL Rookie of the Year award and that includes hitting a home run off possibly the toughest pitcher he faced all season: himself
