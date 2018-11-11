Dion Phaneuf describes what it’s like taking on his former team
Video Details
Dion Phaneuf started his career with the Flames and before the LA Kings took on Calgary, he described his emotions playing against his former team
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618