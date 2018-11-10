Playoffs, Quarterfinals: Cam Davis turns on jets for Upland TD
Video Details
Cameron Davis turned some heads when he hit a whole new gear, bursting through the line and dashing for the long Upland TD to tie it before half
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618