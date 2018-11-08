LA Kings Weekly: Ronald McDonald House Visit
Along with Blue Shield of California through the G.O.A.L.S. program, LA Kings staff and Nate Thompson who dressed up as Harry Potter, decorated the local Ronald McDonald House in Celebration of Halloween.
