Best Of The CIF-SS: Chadwick Coaches & The Air Force
Video Details
Several of the coaches at Chadwick School are active members of the Air Force. We profile how these men balance work and coaching football. Special thanks to the following: Staff Sgt. Taylor West Airman 1st Class Edward Coddington 412th Test Wing Public Affairs Airman 1st Class Todd Holly Senior Airman James Merriman Derwin Oviedo Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes Staff Sgt. Ross Whitley Jan Jones Tech. Sgt. James Michaels Burke Baker Michael McCool Master Sgt. Kurt Villavicencio Senior Airman Lexie West Senior Airman Kyle Saunders Master Sgt. Julius Delos Reyes
