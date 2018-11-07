Kyle Clifford deflects all praise after netting game-winning goal
Video Details
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Freeway Faceoff
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Kyle Clifford
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Kyle Clifford finished a filthy goal that ended up being the game-winner, but afterward he gave all praise to his teammates
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices