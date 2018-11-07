Swapping Sweaters: The Freeway Faceoff is a rivalry unlike any other
Video Details
- Anaheim Ducks
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Freeway Faceoff
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
The close proximity clearly makes the LA Kings and Anaheim Ducks obvious rivals, but it's the stories behind the sweaters that makes the rivalry so heated
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices