Recap: LA Kings 4, Blue Jackets 1 (11/3)
Video Details
- Columbus Blue Jackets
- East
- East
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Los Angeles Kings
- Metropolitan
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
The LA Kings brought home a W on the first Hockey Night in Los Angeles and John Stevens was very happy after the game
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices