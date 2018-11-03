Playoffs, First Round: Player of the game, Capistrano Valley quarterback Nathan Manning
Video Details
Nathan Manning threw for 163 yards and 2 touchdowns as Capistrano Valley moves on to the second round of the playoffs.
