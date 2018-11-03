Playoffs, First Round: Jason Heller goes nuts after scoring a Westlake TD
Video Details
Jason Heller snapped Westlake's touchdown-less skid with a tough run up the middle followed by an incredibly TD celebration
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices