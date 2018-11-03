Playoffs, First Round: Deavyn Woullard steals one back with Mission Viejo INT
After marching down the field for a TD on the opening drive of the game, MIssion Viejo's defense got the ball right back for its offense with this INT from Deavyn Woullard
