Playoffs, First Round: Tarik Luckett tiptoes on a back shoulder catch for JSerra
Video Details
Tarik Luckett with an unreal, behind-the-shoulder tiptoe catch for JSerra.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices