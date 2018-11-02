Doc Rivers reflects on Clippers breakdown in final minutes
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- FOX Sports San Diego
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Clippers
- Los Angeles Clippers
- NBA
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- West
- West
-
The Clippers fell to the 76ers 122-113.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices