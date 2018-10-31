Clippers Weekly: Episode 2 Teaser

Video Details

Avery Bradley sits down with Corey Maggette to express how he feels rejoining Doc Rivers and belonging to the Clippers franchise, plus Luc Mbah a Moute shows the biggest impact athletes can make is off the court when he visits children at Cedars-Sinai in an all-new Clippers Weekly, following #ClippersPostgame

