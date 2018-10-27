Week 10: Josh Henderson Jr. hits a 39-yard burst for Brethren
Video Details
Josh Henderson Jr. bursts through a hole on the left side for a 39-yard touchdown.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices