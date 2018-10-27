Week 10: PICK SIX ALERT! Jake Santos goes the other way for Valencia TD
Video Details
Jake Santos is doing it all for Valencia right now, even showing off his scoring abilities on the defensive side of the ball
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices