Ducks Weekly: Paul Kariya Tribute (Part 3)
Video Details
Paul Kariya's jersey retirement ceremony at Honda Center, enshrining number nine next to his teammate, number eight, Teemu Selänne.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices