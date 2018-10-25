Best Of The CIF-SS: Kyle Ford, WR, Orange Lutheran
Video Details
Kyle Ford may be injured (but not at the time of this feature) but the Orange Lutheran receiver is one of the best in the nation. Get to know more about the star.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices