Rancho Verde at Heritage | 7:30p | FOX Sports West | FOX Sports App
Video Details
Forget Penn and Harvard, the real Ivy League is going to be settled under the lights in the FOX Sports West game of the week Friday
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices