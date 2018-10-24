Sean Walker ‘soaking it all in’ after picking up an assist in his NHL debut
Video Details
It may not have been the final result he wanted, but Sean Walker played quite the game for his NHL debut and afterward he shared his excited emotions
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices