Zach Charbonnet: ‘We’ve been waiting for this game for 2 years’
Video Details
Zach Charbonnet finished just shy of 200 rushing yards and 3 TDs and after the win he explained why Oaks Christian was able to stay focused all game
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices