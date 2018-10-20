Week 9: Kayvon Thibodeaux is a monster, makes ridiculous sack for Oaks Christian
Kayvon Thibodeaux is earning his No. 1 overall recruit status, making this ridiculous sack to bring his total on the year to 12
