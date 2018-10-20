Week 9: Demoryea Polidore Jr jukes the ENTIRE team for a Paramount TD
Video Details
Demoryea Polidore Jr. just made the entire opposing team break their video game console as he makes massive moves to stay on his feet
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices