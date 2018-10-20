Week 9: Marcelous Hayes does it again with crazy speed for Gahr
Video Details
Marcelous Hayes continues to impress with the deep ball, snagging his 2nd TD of the night
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices