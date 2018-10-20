Week 9: Jordan Simpson drops dime for 60-yd Gahr TD
Video Details
Gahr got out to an early lead thanks to solid pocket awareness from Jordan Simpson and a connection to a wide-open receiver
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices