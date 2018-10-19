LA Kings Weekly Episode 2: Super Seth goes golfing with the LA Kings
Video Details
The LA Kings invite Super Seth, who has been battling leukemia at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and his family to a fun day of golfing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices