Recap: Maple Leafs 4, LA Kings 1 (10/15)
Video Details
The LA Kings allowed a goal in the opening minute and things got worse after it as they dropped the 3rd of 4 games during the Canadian road trip before heading back to Los Angeles
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices