Jeff Carter: ‘We got to get back to making clean plays’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- East
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Jeff Carter
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Toronto Maple Leafs
- West
-
The LA Kings are looking to finish a 4-game road trip in Canada with a split as they head into the final match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Jeff Carter evaluates what he's seen out of his team so far
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices