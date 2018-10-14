Kourt Williams demands respect for Bosco’s defense
Video Details
St. John Bosco's defense was lights out in the run and pass game and Kourt Williams made sure to point that out after holding Mater Dei to its lowest point total in five years
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices