Week 8: Jake Bailey snags a perfect pass from DJ Uiagalelei for another Bosco TD
Video Details
DJ Uiagalelei and Jake Bailey seem to be enjoying this connection brewing against Mater Dei as they connect for their 2nd touchdown of the night
