Drew Doughty takes selfie with twin in Canada, changes his life
Video Details
Canadian hockey player Kevin Domingue looks very similar to LA Kings' Drew Doughty so when the two took a picture together, the Internet went to work
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices