Ilya Kovalchuk scores first NHL goal since 2013
Video Details
- Drew Doughty
- FOX Sports West
- FOX Sports West - Kings
- Ilya Kovalchuk
- Los Angeles Kings
- NHL
- Pacific
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Ilya Kovalchuk scores his first NHL goal since 2013 with a beautiful pass by Drew Doughty.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices