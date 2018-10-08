- Hi, this is Greg Biggins with 24/7 Sports bringing you this week's Fox Sports West Player of the Week.

GREG BIGGINS: Calabasas junior quarterback, Jaden Casey. Casey was huge in the Coyotes' big 42 to 35 win over a really good Sierra Canyon team. All Casey did in this game was throw for four and five yards and five touchdowns and rushed for the game. Winning one-yard quarterback sneak with under a minute left to seal that deal for Calabasas.

Casey had been doing it for a couple of years now. The Fresno State Commits got some great receivers, some great weapons out wide. Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, Jermaine Burton. Does a nice job spreading the ball around and he was huge in this game. Congrats to you, Jaden Casey, and the rest of that Calabasas family.