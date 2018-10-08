- This is Greg Biggins with 24/7 Sports with your Fox Sports West Week 8 Power Rankings.

GREG BIGGINS: Of the 20 teams that were in action over the weekend, only two lost. Both those two losses were to teams that were actually ranked ahead of them in our top 20. We saw Orange Lutheran drop. A tough game to St. John Bosco.

And the score a little bit lopsided, 63-28. But if you actually watch the game much closer than that, Orange Lu's special teams were pretty awful, to be blunt. Gave up three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

So O Lu was 7. They're going to stay at 7. I still feel like they're one of the top seven teams in the southern section, despite that record of four and three. And then also Sierra Canyon, they were 17. They only dropped one spot to 18. They lost to a really good Calabasas team, 42 to 35.

And Calabasas scored with a minute left to get that win. So again, Sierra Canyon played a really tough schedule. All three of those losses that they have right now could be wins.

That could easily be a seven and one team right now. I like what they're doing, therefore they still stay in our top 20 and only drop one spot. And that's a quick look at this week's Fox Sports West Top 20.