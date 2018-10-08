- Jack, earlier today, Drew Doughty said you've been working your tail off to be ready on a moment's notice. Well, tonight was your moment. What helped you make this win so effective and what made you able to secure this?

- I just think the guys played great all night tonight. Obviously, it's so exciting playing in front of the greatest fans in hockey. So it feels great. We needed this win, and we're ready to get on the road now.

CARRLYN BATHE: Speaking of these fans, you got this home win, the first home win of the season. I mean, how great was the atmosphere here tonight?

- Oh, it's amazing. Every single time we come here, we know the fans are going to be behind us. So that's one win. We've got to make sure to refocus here. But we love playing here at Staples.