- Well, it's-- we've tried a lot of different looks. We've tried the one d, four forward look with Brownie going out. Forced you to look at some other situations. But at the end of the day, I think there's got to be some principles there that, regardless of who's on it, you're doing a better job of attacking them and having a better job of taking advantage of shot opportunity, which I thought was a big problem the other night. I'd just like to see us establish the shot a lot more than we have. Where we're thinking shot, I think when you get a lot of highly-skilled guys out there, they're always looking for each other, thinking pass first instead of shoot first, and we'd like to see that flipped.