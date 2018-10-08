LA Kings Live: The Best Of Patrick O’Neal & Sean O’Donnell
LA Kings Live: The Best Of Patrick O'Neal & Sean O'Donnell
- Where the heck is Odie? Sean O'Donnell has moved on full-time, player development with the Los Angeles Kings, working closely with those d-men with the Ontario Rain, and we wish him the very best. Some have even asked, it must be you, Patrick, that caused Odie to leave TV. I want to say, no, go back 10 years ago when Sean O'Donnell was a member of the LA Kings. Look at that instant chemistry right there, just the way he's looking at me. You could tell that that was a match made for five years of television. Of course, we all wish Sean O'Donnell--
[SNIFFLE]
I told him I wouldn't do this. You know what we did? We compiled a Best of Sean O'Donnell, his five years on TV. Take a look.
[WHOOSHING]
- This is former King defenseman, Sean O'Donnell, he's gonna be with us all season long--
- Even with Auston Matthews' 4 goals in his first game--
- Really, because he was on pace for 400.
- [LAUGHING]
I know he was on pace--
- And you say that's not going to happen.
- No, he wasn't. What kind of math is that? Four goal times 80 is 400?
- Yeah.
- All right.
- Yeah.
- Sounds good.
- That was not you--
- No, that wasn't.
- --in front of the net?
- No, I thought it was at first, but I saw a visor and then I-- nope, no visor, so--
- No, you're too tough for--
- --somebody else.
- --too tough for a visor?
- Or stupid.
- Wish you were-- could've been there.
- I wish I could have. If you would have called me back, maybe I would've come along.
- Oh well.
- So what is your key for the Kings tonight?
- I think it's just determination. I think they have to go in there, desperation, determination, all the Ds.
[BOTH LAUGHING]
They were fizzling but now they're sizzling.
- [LAUGHING]
You bring it all the way back around.
- Who corrected you? Someone in your ear?
- Yes.
- Well, good job, whoever that was.
- Do you wanna know the name of the director?
- --we know in the last six games they have been 1 and 5. I just think that after the Nashville, or excuse me, the Las Vegas game--
[LOUD SCRAPING]
--going in there, I just think that it would-- what the-- [BLEEP] bus?
- [LAUGHING]
- Move!
OMG.
- Yeah.
You notice anything, Odie? Too much?
- What? Oh, wow. Patrick O'Neal bobblehead night.
- [LAUGHING]
Yes, it is.
- --guy, they did not like him at all.
- Right.
- Fur-Furland? Is that his name?
- If you say so.
- Furland, I think--
- Yeah.
- It's supposed to be a show about hockey, Patrick.
- How did we keep this--
- It's supposed be a show about hockey.
- Make a wish, my man.
- Well, thank you.
- --John Scott!
- Are you comparing me to John Scott?
- John Scott is getting in there.
- Are you comparing me to John Scott?
- --a chance to get punched the face by Sean O'Donnell.
- That's right.
- That is worth the price of admission.
- Next time just say, move.
- So next time, say move.
- Yeah, I guess so. Should I try that with Carter?
- No.
- [LAUGHING]
- They always give LA some problems in Arizona, so-- or, wait. They always give LA problems here. Kings do OK in Arizona. Is that right?
- Yep, that is right.
- OK.
- And again, I'm just going to agree.
- OK, thank you.
- Write it down. Just Tweet it or Instagram it or something, and then hold me to that five years from now.
- What's your Twitter handle? I'll just-- I'll give you the ats.
- FriendOfPatrick.Tweet.
- [LAUGHING]
- I'm confused.
The best part of that is it's a still shot so you don't really get that that was the look for a good 10 or 15 seconds.
- This is truly one of the good guys right here--
- What does that make you?
- I'm the-- I'll play the bad guy.
You don't miss Odie.
- [LAUGHING]
- Thank you, Odie, for the green tie and the kerchief.
- No problem. O'Donnell, O'Neal--
- Yeah.
- It's quite a day.
- This guy. This guy. Do we get the same emails or something? Good hockey, good stuff--
- Darrell said, any good Irishman. Is there ever a bad Irishman?
I was wondering where you were going with this.
- Do you think there's anybody else in history that can say that? Played with Gretz and was coached by him?
- I'm gonna say no.
- [LAUGHING]
Yes!
- Brett Hull.
- Oh.
[LAUGHING]
- Sorry, bud.
Probably the lowest-scoring game you're gonna see but it'll be good.
- All right, good.
- Yeah.
- Yeah.
- Good. Well, that'd be--
- That's it.
- The Kings are--
- Good night, everybody.
- The Kings are--
[LAUGHING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices