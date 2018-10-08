- Jonathan Quick is now on IR. It's-- first, it was day-to-day. So hopefully this could be a week's situation. We don't know. What did you-- what did you notice? Anything?

- We didn't notice anything. Watching practice all day there, well, what happened was he worked hard in practice. The practice ended. He went off first, but that's not unusual. We expect him to start tonight. I think most people found out about it today. Chris Kingsley, the King's trainer, had to go to the head coach and talk about some things. So we don't think it's major. It's not like two years ago, when he missed basically the whole season. But I think the one thing for the Kings, when he went out a couple of years ago, they really tightened it up defensively. They will have to do that, but the story still remains the same. You've got to get that balance-- more scoring, more goals. That's what the Kings need.