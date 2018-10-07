- I would say one of the biggest story lines has to be John Gibson. He's got to be good, he's got to be good early, and he was certainly good in game number one.

- Honestly, I think it was a carry over from his pre-season. I thought Gibson was sensational throughout the pre-season. He was sensational in game number one. And I talk a lot about John Gibson. Being a former goaltender, what I admire most with great envy is the athleticism that John Gibson has. He can make stops that very few goaltenders in the NHL can make. So what I always looked for for John as to whether or not I think he's going to have a great game is, does he do all little things right? Is he calm and controlled in the crease? Does he rely on his athleticism too much?

He was outstanding in game number one. It's interesting when you look at his numbers from last season. He got better as the year went on. Look at those numbers in February and March. We're talking about 13, four, and two. He was all world in February and March. So I'm excited for John Gibson, because I think he's just finding himself as an NHL goaltender.