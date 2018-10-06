Week 7: Kevin Mcguire between two defenders for a 30 yard touchdown reception
Culver City's Kevin McGuire 30 yard touchdown reception between two defenders.
ANNOUNCER 1: First down. Throwing downfield. Looking, end zone-- touchdown!
ANNOUNCER 2: Wow, what a catch!
ANNOUNCER 1: What a throw! Eckhaus, to Kevin McGuire. And we've got ourselves a one-score game.
